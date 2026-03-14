Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – March 14

Weather:

Today Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -22 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -15. Wind chill -10 this evening and -21 overnight.

Road Conditions:

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget the EMS game tonight at the MMCC.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*