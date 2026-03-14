Saturday Morning News – March 14

Weather:
|Today
|Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -22 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -15. Wind chill -10 this evening and -21 overnight.
Road Conditions:
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the EMS game tonight at the MMCC.
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