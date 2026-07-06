Monday Morning News – July 6th

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 24. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 9.
News Tidbits:
- The Northern Lights were spectacular mid-summer storm early Saturday morning, extending over the border with photos showing a pinkish aurora from as far south as Texas, Nevada and Arizona.
- Construction signs are in place now between Ghost Lake and the ACR crossing on Hwy 101. Delays are anticipated to be short, but be sure to watch your speed and avoid distracted driving in construction zones.
- Residents along Superior Avenue have been ‘treated’ to the aroma of the settling ponds below. Research explains that temperature stratification occurs during winter, and now that we have warmer temperatures, the stratification begins to mix, including the sludge and solids at the bottom of the lagoon creating ‘lagoon turnover’. The solids get pushed to the surface, releasing stinky hydrogen sulfide (H2S).
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