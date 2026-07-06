Rock Island House Concert – Chris Lowry

Tomorrow evening, Tuesday July 7th, Chris Lowry will be playing live at Rock Island Lodge. A talented artist, not only a musician but a gifted author. His music features songs by John Fogarty, Steve Goodman, Jimmy Webb, Emmylou Harris, Warren Zevon, Leonard Cohen, Stan Rogers, James Taylor, John Prine, JesseWinchester, Gillian Welch, Neil Young and more.
The concert will begin at 7:30 pm. There will be an intermission for snacks and finish by 9:40 pm.
Start Time: 7:30 PM
Cost: $20 donation (youth $10) + an item for the Wawa Community Food Bank
Location: 10 Government Dock Road
Upcoming Concerts this season:
- July 18: Brian Tremblay
- July 19: James Gordon
- Aug 1: David Archibald
- Aug 6: Onion Honey
- Aug 26: Claire Ness
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