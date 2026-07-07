Thunder Bay OPP – More than 1.5kg of drugs seized, two arrested

Two Greater Toronto Area (GTA) residents are facing charges following the seizure of more than 1.5 kg of illicit drugs in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Thunder Bay.

In June 2026, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG), including members from the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS), conducted an intelligence-led investigation into suspected drug trafficking activity in Thunder Bay. The investigation suggested that illicit drugs were transported into Thunder Bay by bus from the GTA.

On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, PGNG executed a search warrant at a motel in Thunder Bay. A vehicle stop was also conducted near Dryden by members of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit and OPP Emergency Response Team.

As a result, officers seized the following with approximate quantities:

1.1 kg suspected crack cocaine

500 g suspected cocaine

C$770

US$300

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $282,000.

Dwight JOHN, age 29 of York, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) offences:

Breach of probation, s. 733.1(1) CC

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, s. 5(2) CDSA

The accused was remanded into custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Deshawn YARDE, age 29 of Mississauga, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, s. 354(1)(a) CC

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, s. 5(2) CDSA

The accused was remanded into custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Friday, July 17, 2026.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information about illegal firearms or the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of illicit drugs should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

PGNG MANDATE

The OPP-led PGNG is dedicated to disrupting criminal street gang activity through intelligence-led, multijurisdictional drug trafficking investigations and reducing the number of illegal firearms in the province of Ontario. The PGNG is comprised of members from 20 police services in both Ontario and Quebec as well as the RCMP.

The PGNG in North West Region consists of members from the OPP, TBPS and NAPS, with support from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.