Tuesday Morning News – July 7th

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Fog patches developing this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10.
News Tidbits:
- Preston Plante’s R&B remix EP “Forever Kilotile: Preston Plante Remixes” by Kilotile is out today on Spotify & Apple Music!
- Congratulations & Happy Retirement to Canadian Space Agency astronaut Colonel Jeremy Hansen. Colonel Hansen began his career in Cold Lake, Alberta, as a fighter pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He retires now as the first Canadian to venture to the dark side of the Moon with Artemis II.
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