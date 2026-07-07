Today at LSPP – Tuesday, July 7th

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
CULTURAL CONVERSATION: PADDLING PELTS – Did you know there was a fur trading post in
Agawa Bay? Join Aidan to explore the history behind Canada’s oldest company, and how the fur trade
built the foundation for Canada as we know it today.
Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGIC OF MOSSES – At first glance, mosses may appear to be no more
than a lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly complex and
beautiful. Drop by and meet Anna and Anahi to discover the miniature rainforest that lies beneath our
feet.
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