Today at LSPP – Tuesday, July 7th

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

CULTURAL CONVERSATION: PADDLING PELTS – Did you know there was a fur trading post in

Agawa Bay? Join Aidan to explore the history behind Canada’s oldest company, and how the fur trade

built the foundation for Canada as we know it today.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGIC OF MOSSES – At first glance, mosses may appear to be no more

than a lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly complex and

beautiful. Drop by and meet Anna and Anahi to discover the miniature rainforest that lies beneath our

feet.