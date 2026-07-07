FONOM Welcomes Northern Shield Energy Corridor as an Opportunity for Northern Ontario and Canada

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) welcomes today’s announcement (Monday, July 6th, 2026) by Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith identifying the proposed route for the Northern Shield Energy Corridor.

FONOM believes the proposed corridor represents an important opportunity to strengthen Canada’s economy, improve energy security and reinforce Northern Ontario’s role in supporting nation-building infrastructure.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the growing recognition that Canada’s future economic prosperity depends on building major infrastructure entirely within our own borders,” said FONOM President Dave Plourde. “Northern Ontario has long been a strategic transportation and resource corridor, and initiatives like the Northern Shield Energy Corridor further reinforce the importance of investing in our region.”

FONOM noted that Northern Ontario is already central to Canada’s mining, forestry, energy and transportation sectors. As new energy, critical mineral and industrial projects advance, investments in supporting infrastructure will become increasingly important.

“Building an energy corridor is only one part of the equation,” Plourde added. “To fully realize its economic potential, governments must continue investing in the transportation, housing, skilled workforce, broadband and municipal infrastructure that allows communities to grow and support major projects.”

FONOM has consistently advocated for strategic investments in Highway 11 and Highway 17, recognizing these corridors as nationally significant transportation routes that support trade, resource development, emergency response, tourism and supply chains across Canada.

“The discussion surrounding this project further strengthens the case for continued investment in Northern Ontario’s transportation network,” said Plourde. “If Canada is serious about nation-building, it must ensure the highways, communities and infrastructure that connect our country are ready to support that vision.”

FONOM also recognizes the importance of meaningful consultation and partnership with Indigenous communities as the feasibility study progresses and supports opportunities for Indigenous participation and long-term economic development.

The Federation looks forward to working collaboratively with the provincial and federal governments, Indigenous partners, municipalities and industry as planning continues.

“Projects of this scale have the potential to create lasting economic opportunities for Northern Ontario,” said Plourde. “By working together, we can strengthen Canada’s economy while creating new opportunities for our northern communities and future generations.”