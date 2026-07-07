Ontario Unveils Proposed Route for Northern Shield Energy Corridor

Today, July 6, 2026, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith unveiled the proposed route for the Northern Shield Energy Corridor, a proposed crude oil pipeline and energy corridor that would strengthen Canada’s energy security by bringing oil along a 3,300-kilometre primary route from Hardisty, Alberta, to Sarnia, Ontario. This historic nation-building project would be built exclusively through Canada, connecting the country with critical energy infrastructure to reduce Canada’s reliance on foreign markets, provide critical redundancy to existing infrastructure, bring additional capacity to refineries in Sarnia, strengthen national security and domestic supply chains and create new jobs for Canadian workers.

“Our plan to build the Northern Shield Energy Corridor is a plan to protect workers in Ontario, Alberta and every part of the country,” said Premier Ford. “We’re going to keep working to build a more secure, united and resilient Canadian economy, so we can keep Canadian workers on the job, make life more affordable for Canadian families and help get Canadian energy to new markets across the country and around the world.”

The primary route under review would lead to Sarnia, Ontario, which has refining capacity serving the Ontario market and is directly linked to existing energy and shipping infrastructure. Ontario is also exploring pipeline extensions to new and existing ports, creating new opportunities to bring Canadian oil to new tidewater to reach new markets abroad. The proposed route would also provide the Government of Manitoba and the Manitoba-Crown Indigenous Corporation with the opportunity to explore the feasibility of a pipeline extension to the Port of Churchill.

“By connecting Alberta’s energy with Canadian refineries and markets, we can create jobs, grow our economy and make better use of the world-class resources we already have,” said Premier Smith. “Alberta is committed to working with provincial and federal partners to turn this opportunity into reality. A new west-east pipeline will connect Canadian energy with Canadian consumers while laying the foundation for future growth.”

The proposed Northern Shield Energy Corridor would move an estimated 500,000 barrels of oil per day for domestic use and export markets and could expand to up to a total of 800,000 barrels per day. By reducing Canadian reliance on oil imports, the Northern Shield pipeline could help stabilize oil prices across the country and strengthen national security. As part of the new pipeline and port opportunities, Ontario is also exploring a potential strategic petroleum reserve. The pipeline would be built using Canadian steel, supporting Canadian manufacturing and supply chains and creating jobs across the country.

“The Northern Shield Energy Corridor will strengthen Canadian energy security and create good-paying jobs in communities across Saskatchewan and beyond,” said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe. “Projects like these not only build our economy but also generate the national wealth we need to invest in areas such as health care, education and community safety.”

This energy corridor study stems from a Memorandum of Understanding between Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan, which commits these provinces to identify areas of collaboration that would protect Canadian workers, including new energy and trade infrastructure, and to continue cooperation in advancing the development of nuclear energy to meet growing energy needs.

Ontario is now proceeding to define estimated costs and examine commercial models and related development opportunities for the energy corridor, including grid upgrades and potential strategic petroleum reserves. Ontario has also initiated its duty to consult with Indigenous partners and communities, while supporting Indigenous involvement in nation-building projects with historic funding to help Indigenous Communities become equity partners. The feasibility study is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.