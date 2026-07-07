PM Carney announces the preferred supplier for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project – the largest defence procurement in Canadian history

July 6, 2026

Halifax, Nova Scotia

The assumptions that shaped decades of Canadian defence and security are being upended. Climate change is causing our Arctic region to warm nearly three times faster than the global average – a shift that adversaries are actively looking to exploit. In this increasingly dangerous and divided world, Canada must be prepared to defend ourselves and our Allies. To that end, Canada’s new government has reached 2% of defence spending for the first time since the fall of the Berlin Wall, transformed defence procurement, and secured over 20 defence and security partnerships in a year.

Key to this mission is the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP). Submarines enable the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) to defend threats near and far from Canada’s shores. Yet, our current fleet is aging, with only one of four submarines seaworthy. With the longest coastline in the world, Canada’s ability to deploy underwater surveillance capability is critical. Our security and sovereignty depend on them.

Today, at Canadian Forces Base Halifax, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) has been selected as the preferred supplier to begin negotiations for delivering Canada’s next fleet of submarines to the RCN. This will be the largest defence procurement in Canadian history, and it will equip the RCN with the capabilities they need to keep Canadians safe.

With ultra-low acoustic and magnetic signatures, TKMS’ 212CD is one of the stealthiest submarines in the world. It is capable of Arctic patrol, undersea surveillance, special forces deployment, and it is fully NATO-interoperable. These submarines provide an unparalleled combination of advanced technology and lethality that will enable the RCN to detect, track, deter and, if necessary, defeat adversaries in all three oceans bordering Canada. This procurement will bolster Canadian security through a platform shared by Germany and Norway, two of Canada’s closest Allies.

The Government of Canada and TKMS will now enter into negotiations to finalise the contracts and all arrangements required to deliver the requirements of the CPSP. Canada will conclude contracting no later than the end of 2027, with the first four submarines to be delivered ahead of schedule, in 2034. In the event that negotiations with the preferred supplier are unsuccessful, Canada may designate Hanwha Ocean as the preferred supplier and enter into negotiations.

The CPSP is being advanced by the Defence Investment Agency and aligns with Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy. Under the Build-Partner-Buy framework, the project demonstrates the Partner approach, with collaborations with trusted Allies to develop and deliver capabilities while ensuring industrial and economic benefits for Canada. The CPSP will prioritise investments across the Canadian supply chain, to create high-paying jobs, leverage Canadian defence industries, and maximise benefits for Canadian workers and businesses.

Canada is taking full responsibility for our defence, including in the Arctic. We have made the largest increase in defence investment in a generation. We are transforming our regulatory system from one that checks boxes to one that builds our defence industrial base with speed and scale. By investing in our people, our capabilities, our industry, and our partnerships, we are building a stronger, more secure Canada – one that is ready to meet today’s challenges, support our Allies, and shape a safer, more prosperous future for generations to come.