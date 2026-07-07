Men’s Night Golf – Results of July 2

Week 7 – 177 Golfers (+2 from last week), sunny, 25*C.
Please only put one Team’s Score on a Scorecard and ensure it is totalled properly.
Flight Winners:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jeff Amos
|James Roberge
|Christian Crossett
|30
|2nd
|Derek Hardy
|Shane Bukowski
|Anders Dereski
|32
|3rd
|Guy Lachapelle
|Gilbert Bouchard
|Derek Shoppoff
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dylan Buckell
|Brandon Case
|Bradley Case
|33
|2nd
|Noah Asselin
|Jarett Asselin
|Anders Morden
|33
|3rd
|Mitch Lemoyne
|Steph Gagnon
|Joel Dechamplain
|33
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Paul Bernath
|Shane Bukowski
|Jude Rutland
|34
|2nd
|Mike McCoy
|Mark McRae
|Rolly Lachapelle
|34
|3rd
|Scott Carruthers
|Zack
|Gibby
|34
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Taylor Vernier
|Rob Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|35
|2nd
|Jeremiah Lefebvre
|Ian Senecal
|Bob Cliffe
|35
|3rd
|Noah Asselin
|Jarett Asselin
|Anders Morden
|35
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Chris Buckell
|Chris ?
|Rick Young
|36
|2nd
|Kevin Auger
|Claude Samson
|Peter Moore
|36
|3rd
|Tom Terris
|Tom Fahrer
|Luke Morden
|36
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Rick Funk
|Chris Burry
|Kevin Sabourin
|37
|2nd
|Aaron Nelson
|Evan Tangie
|Spare
|37
|3rd
|Stretch
|Greg Dumba
|Jose Plante
|37
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mike Hogan
|Tanner Paddock
|Tim Lesarge
|38
|2nd
|Jake Casavant
|Matt Dee
|Dan Houde
|38
|3rd
|Gino Trovarello
|Bruce Placido
|Delano Placido
|38
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jeremi Lord
|Eric Rioux
|Marc Fortin
|38
|2nd
|Peter Moore
|Claude Samson
|Dave Hall
|39
|3rd
|Ray McGregor
|Perry Kauk
|Greg Robinson
|39
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Stretch
|Jessie Lefebvre
|Eric Comtois
|39
|2nd
|Petar Kusic
|Mike Cotteril
|Ravy Portluri
|40
|3rd
|Dan Mathias
|Ray Baronette
|Ralph Zagar
|40
|10th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ethan Roy
|Jack Cliffe
|Kyle Michalcewiz
|43
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dan Szekely
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Cooper Moore
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mark McRae
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Alex Vanderbyl
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Dylan Buckell
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Monte White
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – John Scott
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Jeff Amos
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Christian Crossett
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Anders Dereski
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Brandon Case
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Kevin Thibodeau
25’ Putt $400 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,550 – No Winner
- Men’s Night Golf – Results of July 2 - July 7, 2026
- FONOM Welcomes Northern Shield Energy Corridor as an Opportunity for Northern Ontario and Canada - July 7, 2026
- Today at LSPP – Tuesday, July 7th - July 7, 2026