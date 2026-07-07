Men’s Night Golf – Results of July 2

Week 7 – 177 Golfers (+2 from last week), sunny, 25*C.

Please only put one Team’s Score on a Scorecard and ensure it is totalled properly.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score 1st Jeff Amos James Roberge Christian Crossett 30 2nd Derek Hardy Shane Bukowski Anders Dereski 32 3rd Guy Lachapelle Gilbert Bouchard Derek Shoppoff 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Bradley Case 33 2nd Noah Asselin Jarett Asselin Anders Morden 33 3rd Mitch Lemoyne Steph Gagnon Joel Dechamplain 33 3rd Flight Score 1st Paul Bernath Shane Bukowski Jude Rutland 34 2nd Mike McCoy Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle 34 3rd Scott Carruthers Zack Gibby 34 4th Flight Score 1st Taylor Vernier Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 35 2nd Jeremiah Lefebvre Ian Senecal Bob Cliffe 35 3rd Noah Asselin Jarett Asselin Anders Morden 35 5th Flight Score 1st Chris Buckell Chris ? Rick Young 36 2nd Kevin Auger Claude Samson Peter Moore 36 3rd Tom Terris Tom Fahrer Luke Morden 36 6th Flight Score 1st Rick Funk Chris Burry Kevin Sabourin 37 2nd Aaron Nelson Evan Tangie Spare 37 3rd Stretch Greg Dumba Jose Plante 37 7th Flight Score 1st Mike Hogan Tanner Paddock Tim Lesarge 38 2nd Jake Casavant Matt Dee Dan Houde 38 3rd Gino Trovarello Bruce Placido Delano Placido 38 8th Flight Score 1st Jeremi Lord Eric Rioux Marc Fortin 38 2nd Peter Moore Claude Samson Dave Hall 39 3rd Ray McGregor Perry Kauk Greg Robinson 39 9th Flight Score 1st Stretch Jessie Lefebvre Eric Comtois 39 2nd Petar Kusic Mike Cotteril Ravy Portluri 40 3rd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Ralph Zagar 40 10th Flight Score 1st Ethan Roy Jack Cliffe Kyle Michalcewiz 43

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dan Szekely

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Cooper Moore

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mark McRae

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Alex Vanderbyl

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Dylan Buckell

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Monte White

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – John Scott

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Jeff Amos

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Christian Crossett

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Anders Dereski

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Brandon Case

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Kevin Thibodeau

25’ Putt $400 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $1,550 – No Winner