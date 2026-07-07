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Men’s Night Golf – Results of July 2

Week 7 –  177 Golfers (+2 from last week), sunny, 25*C.

Please only put one Team’s Score on a Scorecard and ensure it is totalled properly.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score
1st Jeff Amos James Roberge Christian Crossett 30
2nd Derek Hardy Shane Bukowski Anders Dereski 32
3rd Guy Lachapelle Gilbert Bouchard Derek Shoppoff 32
2nd Flight Score
1st Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Bradley Case 33
2nd Noah Asselin Jarett Asselin Anders Morden 33
3rd Mitch Lemoyne Steph Gagnon Joel Dechamplain 33
3rd Flight Score
1st Paul Bernath Shane Bukowski Jude Rutland 34
2nd Mike McCoy Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle 34
3rd Scott Carruthers Zack Gibby 34
4th Flight Score
1st Taylor Vernier Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 35
2nd Jeremiah Lefebvre Ian Senecal Bob Cliffe 35
3rd Noah Asselin Jarett Asselin Anders Morden 35
5th Flight Score
1st Chris Buckell Chris ? Rick Young 36
2nd Kevin Auger Claude Samson Peter Moore 36
3rd Tom Terris Tom Fahrer Luke Morden 36
6th Flight Score
1st Rick Funk Chris Burry Kevin Sabourin 37
2nd Aaron Nelson Evan Tangie Spare 37
3rd Stretch Greg Dumba Jose Plante 37
7th Flight Score
1st Mike Hogan Tanner Paddock Tim Lesarge 38
2nd Jake Casavant Matt Dee Dan Houde 38
3rd Gino Trovarello Bruce Placido Delano Placido 38
8th Flight Score
1st Jeremi Lord Eric Rioux Marc Fortin 38
2nd Peter Moore Claude Samson Dave Hall 39
3rd Ray McGregor Perry Kauk Greg Robinson 39
9th Flight Score
1st Stretch Jessie Lefebvre Eric Comtois 39
2nd Petar Kusic Mike Cotteril Ravy Portluri 40
3rd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Ralph Zagar 40
10th Flight Score
1st Ethan Roy Jack Cliffe Kyle Michalcewiz 43

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dan Szekely
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Cooper Moore
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mark McRae
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Alex Vanderbyl
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Dylan Buckell
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Monte White
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – John Scott
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Jeff Amos
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Christian Crossett

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Anders Dereski

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Brandon Case
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Kevin Thibodeau

25’ Putt $400 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,550 – No Winner

 

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