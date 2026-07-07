East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after threats complaint

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrest and charge a person after a threats complaint.

On July 4, 2026, at approximately 5:00 a.m. the complainant reported that a known person was at their front door with a knife attempting to gain entry. When the person could not get in, they departed on foot, and the incident was captured on the complainant’s front door camera. Police arrested the person a short time later at their residence.

Alyssa PENNEY, 34-years-old, from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Uttering threats – damage property

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on July 5, 2026.