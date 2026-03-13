Jake Corbiere Still Missing After Three Years

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service and Garden River First Nation are still seeking the community’s assistance in locating Jake Corbiere, who has been missing for three years.

Jake was last seen on March 12, 2023, in the 0-100 block of Churchill Avenue, between Farwell Terrace and Peoples Road. At the time, Jake was 38 years old. Now 41 years old, Jake is described as 5’10” tall with a thin build, brown eyes, and short brown hair.

Jake is also described as having three hoop earrings in their left ear, a dragon blade tattoo on their left forearm, and a dragon tattoo on their right shoulder.

Garden River First Nation is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who provides information that helps find Jake.

“Jake’s family, friends, and the whole community are waiting for answers,” said Garden River First Nation Chief Karen Bell. “We hope this reward will encourage someone with key information to come forward so we can bring Jake home.”

“Since 2023, investigators have actively pursued every lead that has come forward,” said Sault Ste. Marie Police Chief Brent Duguay. “Over the past year, officers have continued to examine all available information. Multiple grid searches have been conducted, financial records reviewed, and community members interviewed, but these efforts have not yet provided answers. We believe someone may have information about Jake, and we urge them to contact police.”

Anyone with information on Jake’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sault Police by calling Detective Sergeant Darren Corcoran at 705-949-6300 ext. 387 .

You can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477. You can also click here to submit a web-tip or download the P3 app. Your tip to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and protected by case law.