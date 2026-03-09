Police Arrest 5 in Brunswick House FN search warrant execution

Police arrested five suspects after seizing suspected fentanyl from a Brunswick House First Nation home Monday, March 2nd.

Members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, Emergency Response Team, and members of the OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the zero-to-100 block of Mountbatten Road in Brunswick House First Nation on Monday, March 2.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity within the community of Brunswick House First Nation.

When police entered the home, they located and arrested five suspects without incident.

Following a search of the home, police located and seized a quantity of suspected Fentanyl, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Daniel JACQUES, 41, of Brunswick House First Nation, is charged with:

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Chad Jules Gabriel QUAKEGESIC, 26, of Brunswick House First Nation, is charged with:

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Margaret Ann QUAKEGESIC, 58, of Brunswick House First Nation, is charged with:

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Dylan Robert MCWATCH, 33, of Brunswick House First Nation, is charged with:

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Failure to Comply with Release Order

Chantal SPENCE, 36, of Brunswick House First Nation, is charged with:

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Failure to Comply with Release Order

SPENCE and MCWATCH appeared for a bail hearing on Tuesday, March 3 and were remanded into custody with future court dates.

The other three suspects have since been released from custody with conditions and future court appearance dates.

The investigation remains ongoing.