Mary Ellen Jane Bouthoorn (née Morrison)

January 24, 1950 – January 24, 2026

Died January 24, 2026 in Brockville, Ontario. Born January 24, 1950 to Mary Lou and Gerald Morrison. Grew up on a farm near Lake Eloida and spent her youth in Lansdowne and Athens. Youngest of siblings James, Mackie, Robert, and Cheryl Faith. Attended high school in Athens, teacher’s college in Ottawa, then began her career in Northern Ontario.

Mary Ellen built a life in Wawa, enjoying teaching, converting to Catholicism, marrying her first husband, Vince Melchiorre, and becoming a young stepmother to Nina (Bill). She and Vince had two daughters, Amy and Marina. After Marina’s death and the end of the marriage, she built a life for herself and Amy in Elliot Lake. Her love of Northern Ontario was solidified in those years. A move south for employment brought the chance to meet Piet Bouthoorn, the love of her life. Married in 2003, they spent many happy years on Piet’s farm near Aylmer. They moved back to her home area in 2014, with family – including much adored grandchildren Sampson, Leilani, Jonah, and Samuel – close by.

Mary Ellen was passionate about reading, history, and travel, and known for her gift with words. Her deep faith was not only a source of comfort, but a core part of her identity, as were her almost 43 years of sobriety. She was a proud mother and grandmother, striving to instill the values of education, hard work, honesty, and gratitude. Knowing she is reunited with Piet brings comfort. Survived by brother Bob, daughters Amy and Nina, in-laws Bas and Lia, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and friends who miss her dearly.

Celebration of life to take place in Kingston in late spring (time and location to be determined).