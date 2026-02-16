Mixed Curling Standings – February 12

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|9
|11
|BUCKELL, Chris
|2
|8
|11
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|8
|11
|MORRISON, Matthew
|4
|7
|10
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|5
|6
|11
|HALL, Dave
|6
|5
|10
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|6
|5
|11
|DUGGAN, Sarah
|8
|4
|11
|GLOVER, Justine
|8
|4
|12
|HALL, Spencer
|8
|4
|10
|HUFF, Amanda
|8
|4
|11
|DERESKI, Daryl
|12
|3
|10
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|12
|3
|11
