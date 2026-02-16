Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – February 12

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 9 11
BUCKELL, Chris 2 8 11
FAHRER, Tom 2 8 11
MORRISON, Matthew 4 7 10
LESCHISHIN, Barb 5 6 11
HALL, Dave 6 5 10
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 6 5 11
DUGGAN, Sarah 8 4 11
GLOVER, Justine 8 4 12
HALL, Spencer 8 4 10
HUFF, Amanda 8 4 11
DERESKI, Daryl 12 3 10
RAINVILLE, Heather 12 3 11

 

