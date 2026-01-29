Sault Police Remind Snowmobilers: Stay Off Railway Tracks

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service has recently received reports of snowmobiles illegally operating on local railway tracks.

Police and railway officials remind snowmobilers that railway tracks are not a safe or legal place to ride.

Snowy conditions, helmets, and the noise from snowmobile engines and wind can make trains and railway equipment difficult to see and hear. Trains and rail equipment also require significant distance to stop.

Accordingly, operating a snowmobile on railway tracks or property puts both riders and railway employees at significant risk of harm and is considered trespassing under the Railway Safety Act. Those who violate the Act may face criminal charges and/or fines.

Snowmobilers are urged to stick to approved trails—avoiding railway tracks, tunnels, and bridges—and to use designated railway crossings. Anyone who witnesses snowmobiles travelling on railway tracks is encouraged to report it to police.