New Mammography Unit Enhances Breast Cancer Screening at SSM Group Health Centre

Access to high-quality breast cancer screening has been strengthened across Sault Ste. Marie and the surrounding area with a new mammography unit now in use at Group Health Centre (GHC). The unit supports earlier detection through advanced imaging technology and enhances local screening capacity.

The new unit, expected to serve more than 6,000 patients per year, features tomosynthesis (multi-dimensional) technology, which uses low-dose X-rays to produce clearer, more detailed images. This advanced imaging supports more accurate screening and earlier identification of breast cancer, when treatment options are most effective.

“This new mammography unit marks an important milestone in diagnostic imaging for our community,” said Kim Cadham, Manager, Diagnostic Imaging. “It ensures patients can access high-quality breast screening with advanced technology that delivers accurate and timely results, close to home.”

The $300,000 investment in the new unit was made possible by generous community support, including a $150,000 matching donation from a group of donors and contributions from members of Algoma District Medical Group, Merrett’s GHC Pharmacies IDA, and numerous local businesses.

“The generosity of our donors and partners reflects a shared commitment to accessible, high-quality care at Group Health Centre,” said Lil Silvano, President & CEO. “Their investment strengthens our screening capacity and helps ensure that patients across the region have access to advanced diagnostic technology that can make a meaningful difference in early detection and outcomes.”

Ontario Breast Screening Program services at GHC officially resumed on January 21, 2026. Eligible individuals are encouraged to book a screening or speak with their primary care provider about breast health screening options. For more information about the Ontario Breast Screening Program, including eligibility and how to book an appointment, visit www.ghc.on.ca/public-services/algoma-breast-health.

About Group Health Centre

Group Health Centre (GHC) is a not‑for‑profit, health care organization in Sault Ste. Marie. GHC provides team‑based primary and specialty care and supports patients and families through a range of health services. We work with community partners to improve access to care and support better health outcomes.