Some Pizza Pops recalled – check your freezers

Some Pizza Pops have been recalled due to Microbial contamination – E. Coli – other pathogenic. Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with E. coli O26 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.