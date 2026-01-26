Some Pizza Pops recalled – check your freezers

Some Pizza Pops have been recalled due to Microbial contamination – E. Coli – other pathogenic. Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products.
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with E. coli O26 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
|Pillsbury
|Pizza Pops 3 Cheese
|4 pizza snacks (380 g)
|0 69052 12952 7
|Better If Used By 15JN2026WN; 16JN2026WN
|Pillsbury
|Pizza Pops 3 Cheese
|30 pizza snacks (2.85 kg)
|0 69052 12958 9
|Better If Used By 15JN2026WN; 16JN2026WN
|Pillsbury
|Pizza Pops Pepperoni
|4 pizza snacks (380 g)
|0 69052 12953 4
|Better If Used By 16JN2026WN; 17JN2026WN
|Pillsbury
|Pizza Pops Pepperoni
|30 pizza snacks (2.85 kg)
|0 69052 12962 6
|Better If Used By 17JN2026WN
|Pillsbury
|Pizza Pops Supremo Extreme Pepperoni + Bacon
|30 pizza snacks (3 kg)
|0 69052 46901 2
|Better If Used By 17JN2026WN; 18JN2026WN
|Pillsbury
|Pizza Pops Pepperoni + Bacon
|4 pizza snacks (380 g)
|0 69052 12948 0
|Better If Used By 18JN2026WN; 19JN2026WN
|Pillsbury
|Pizza Pops Pepperoni + Bacon
|30 pizza snacks (2.85 kg)
|0 69052 12961 9
|Better If Used By 18JN2026WN; 19JN2026WN
|Pillsbury
|Pizza Pops 3 Meat
|4 pizza snacks (380 g)
|0 69052 12955 8
|Better If Used By 19JN2026WN; 20JN2026WN; 21JN2026WN
|Pillsbury
|Pizza Pops Deluxe
|8 pizza snacks (760 g)
|0 69052 12966 4
|Better If Used By 08JN2026WN; 09JN2026WN
|Pillsbury
|Pizza Pops Deluxe
|4 pizza snacks (380 g)
|0 69052 12949 7
|Better If Used By 14JN2026WN; 15JN2026WN
|Pillsbury
|Pizza Pops Deluxe
|30 pizza snacks (2.85 kg)
|0 69052 13288 6
|Better If Used By 14JN2026WN; 15JN2026WN
