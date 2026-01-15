Return of Northlander train to northeast Ontario a reminder of limited transportation options in the northwest

Ontario NDP MPP Lise Vaugeois (Thunder Bay–Superior North) welcomed the return of the Northlander passenger train to Northeastern Ontario, while noting that people in Northwestern Ontario continue to face limited transportation options.

“I want to congratulate communities in the Northeast on the return of the Northlander between Toronto and Timmins,” said Vaugeois. “People have fought hard for this service, and it will make travel safer and more accessible.”

“People travelling between Thunder Bay and Toronto do not currently have a passenger rail option and are unable to connect with the Northlander as a faster and more comfortable way to travel,” said Vaugeois.

“While today is a positive step for Northeastern Ontario, people in Northwestern Ontario long for the day when we can count on safe highways and real, reliable alternatives to travel to and from our region,” said Vaugeois.