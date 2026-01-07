SSM Police Service – Wellington St. W. & Carmen’s Way Collision Investigation

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is seeking witnesses of a motor vehicle collision which took place on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a collision between a blue SUV and a black pickup truck at the intersection of Wellington Street West and Carmen’s Way. No serious physical injuries were reported.

The collision is being investigated by officers with Traffic Services. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam footage or surveillance footage, is urged to contact Constable Spencer Guild by calling (705) 949-6300 ext. 383.