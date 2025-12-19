School Bus Cancellations

Northern Area Due to the inclement weather, poor road conditions, and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation servicing schools in Wawa, White River, Chapleau & Hornepayne will be cancelled for today. Schools will remain open.

Sault Ste Marie Area – including Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont & area

Due to the flash freezing concerns, icy road conditions, and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation servicing schools in the Sault Ste. Marie area will be cancelled for today.

Schools will remian open.

Central Algoma Area – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon & area

Due to the flash freezing concerns, icy road conditions, and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation servicing schools in the Central Algoma area will be cancelled for today.

Schools will remain open.

North Shore Area – including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish & area.

Due to the flash freezing concerns, icy road conditions, and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation servicing schools in Blind River, Elliot Lake & Spanish will be cancelled for today.

Schools will remain open.