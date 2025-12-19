Breaking News

School Bus Cancellations

Dec 19, 2025 at 06:47
Due to the inclement weather, poor road conditions, and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation servicing schools in Wawa, White River, Chapleau & Hornepayne will be cancelled for today.
Schools will remain open.
Sault Ste Marie Area – including Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont & area
Due to the flash freezing concerns, icy road conditions, and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation servicing schools in the Sault Ste. Marie area will be cancelled for today.
Schools will remian open.
Due to the flash freezing concerns, icy road conditions, and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation servicing schools in the Central Algoma area will be cancelled for today.
Schools will remain open.
 
Due to the flash freezing concerns, icy road conditions, and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation servicing schools in Blind River, Elliot Lake & Spanish will be cancelled for today.
Schools will remain open.
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*