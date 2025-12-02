FONOM and NOMA Respond to Algoma Steel Layoff Announcement

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) and the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) are expressing deep concern following Algoma Steel’s announcement of 1,000 layoff notices—an immeasurable blow to workers, families, and the community of Sault Ste. Marie.

“This is a difficult and uncertain moment for workers, their loved ones, and the entire community,” said FONOM President Dave Plourde. “FONOM stands firmly with the people of Sault Ste. Marie as they navigate the impacts of this decision. We will continue to advocate for a strong, stable steel sector and for the return of these jobs as quickly as possible.”

“Northern Ontario’s workers and communities should never be caught in the crossfire of a global trade dispute,” said NOMA President Rick Dumas. “NOMA remains committed to working with all orders of government to see this trade war resolved, industry stabilized, and good-paying jobs restored in Sault Ste. Marie.”

FONOM and NOMA call on both the provincial and federal governments to work collaboratively with industry and labour partners to address the immediate impacts of these layoffs while taking concrete steps to protect and strengthen the steel sector across Northern Ontario.