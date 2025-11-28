Tackle invasive Phragmites in your community: Invasive Phragmites Control Fund now open

The Ontario Phragmites Action (OPA) program is pleased to continue supporting on-the-ground Phragmites monitoring and management projects through the 2026/2027 Invasive Phragmites Control Fund. Municipalities, conservation authorities, Indigenous communities, and other incorporated not-for-profit organizations are encouraged to apply. The Fund is made possible through an investment from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and is co-delivered by the Invasive Species Centre and Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Phragmites australis, also known as the European common reed, is widely considered to be Ontario’s worst invasive plant, contributing to a $3.6 billion per year impact. This aggressive perennial grass is spread rapidly through seeds and root fragments (rhizomes), which can be transported by wind, water, vehicles, heavy machinery, and human activity. Once established, Phragmites forms dense, monoculture stands that reduce biodiversity, are costly to remove, and create road safety and fire hazards.

One of Ontario’s greatest assets in overcoming the challenges posed by invasive Phragmites are the dedicated local champions that continue to drive progress against this invasive reed. Since 2019, the Fund has supported 131 projects across the province.

2026/2027 Invasive Phragmites Control Fund priorities:

Phragmites mapping, monitoring, and planning

Phragmites control implementation

Innovation in Phragmites monitoring, mapping, and management

Addressing pathways of introduction and spread

The Fund will support Phragmites projects that range from $2,500 to $25,000, with exceptional (e.g. multi-partner, landscape-scale collaborations) projects up to $50,000.

“As we launch this round of the Invasive Phragmites Control Fund, we are taking another vital step toward reducing economic impacts and preserving biodiversity. Through this Fund, we’re able to help provide communities with the resources they need to increase their important actions on invasive Phragmites.” — Colin Cassin, Executive Director, Invasive Species Centre

“NCC is proud to collaborate with our partners and empower local groups to tackle invasive Phragmites through the Invasive Phragmites Control Fund. Together, we are turning individual efforts into coordinated, landscape-scale solutions. This Fund is driving real change and impact across Ontario by supporting communities in building resilience through job creation, safeguarding biodiversity, and creating healthier ecosystems for generations to come.” — Brett Norman, Director – Habitat Restoration, Nature Conservancy of Canada

Eligible applicants can visit www.ontariophragmitesaction.ca to learn more and apply.