Constable Logan Lewis (Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg) a Hero Beyond the Badge

The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), in partnership with General Motors OnStar Canada, is proud to recognize the heroic efforts of Constable Logan Lewis of the Anishinabek Police Service.

The Heroes Beyond the Badge Program honours an individual or team in a police service whose contributions to policing excellence deserves to be known and appreciated. Individuals and/or teams are recognized for going beyond “operational” duties that police personnel do to support their colleagues and communities.

As a proud band member of Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg (also known as Pic Mobert First Nation), Constable Logan Lewis serves his community in the North Region of the Anishinabek Police Service, located east of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Since joining the Anishinabek Police Service in early 2024, he has demonstrated remarkable courage, stepping up without hesitation to help those in need, and consistently prioritizing the safety and well-being of community members.

Cst. Logan Lewis’ dedication and responsive instincts made news in July 2025 during a family outing at Harmony Beach. While off duty and relaxing, he heard shouting and realized someone in the water was in trouble. Cst. Lewis jumped in and swam as fast as he could. A young man had slipped below the surface of the water and while another bystander was trying to help, she had not been able to bring the individual up to surface. Cst. Lewis had to dive several times before he was able to pull the young man up from the bottom of the lake. The individual was unresponsive and showing sign of oxygen deprivation, but thanks to Cst. Logan, he survived.

Cst. Lewis understands that community safety goes beyond enforcement, which is why he works closely with community members to build trust, foster relationships, and address their unique needs. His presence and engagement ensures that policing is not just about responding to calls for service, but also about being an active and supportive member of daily life in Netmizaaggaming Nishinaabeg. His leadership serves as a strong example for Indigenous communities and the policing profession.

Saving the life of a young man at the beach that day demonstrated Cst. Lewis’ integrity, bravery, and deep sense of commitment to protecting his community. He exemplifies true policing excellence and the OACP and General Motors OnStar Canada are proud to honour the latest award recipient as a true Hero Beyond the Badge!

“Professionals like Constable Logan Lewis are a credit to policing. Displays of dedication and commitment to their fellow citizens are the norm for officers like Logan. As a fellow police officer, I am proud of Constable Lewis and thank him for inspiring us with his unselfish bravery and adherence to others before self.”

Chief Mark Campbell

Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service

President, Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police

“We are incredibly fortunate and proud to have Cst. Logan Lewis saving a life as a member of the Anishinabek Police Service. In a very short period of time, he has distinguished himself through his dedication, professionalism, and compassion. Logan’s steadfast commitment to building transformational, enduring relationships with those he serves has had a direct impact on community safety and exemplifies the real strength of First Nations policing.”

Chief Jeff Skye

Anishinabek Police Service

“At General Motors, OnStar, our commitment to community and public safety is at the heart of everything we do. We want to express our deepest appreciation to Cst. Logan for his extraordinary bravery while off duty at Harmony Beach. His quick thinking and selfless actions in rescuing a young man from danger truly embody the spirit of heroism and dedication to service. Thank you, Cst. Logan, for going above and beyond to ensure the safety of others. Your courage and commitment to your community are inspiring and your heroism does not go unnoticed.

OnStar has worked with First Responders for almost 30 years to help keep communities safe. Whether it’s a crash, a vehicle theft, or in-crisis situations, OnStar is proud to work with public safety professionals. Together, we help save lives and make a difference in the communities they protect and serve. We celebrate all their efforts, and what they sacrifice to keep us safe every day.”

Charlene Poranganel

General Motors Public Safety Engagement Lead