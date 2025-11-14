Arrests Linked to Drug Trafficking In Chapleau Cree, Brunswick House

Two people face charges after police located cocaine and codeine from a home in Chapleau, Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the NAPS Emergency Response Team, OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit, and frontline NAPS and OPP officers, executed a search warrant at a residential address in Chapleau, Ont., in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Nov. 12.

The search warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity in the area, including neighbouring Brunswick House First Nation and Chapleau Cree First Nation. When police entered, they located and arrested two suspects without incident.

Following a search of the home, police located and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, codeine tablets, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

A 37-year-old male from North Bay, is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Trafficking Opioid (codeine) for the Purpose of Trafficking

A 29-year-old female from North Bay, is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Trafficking Opioid (codeine) for the Purpose of Trafficking

The names of accused individuals are withheld until charges against them have been sworn in before the courts. Both accused have since been released from custody with conditions and future court appearance dates.