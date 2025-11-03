Ontario Launches Feasibility Study to Build East-West Pipeline and Energy Corridor

As part of its plan to protect Ontario and Canada by building a more competitive, resilient and self-reliant economy, the Ontario government has awarded a contract to complete a feasibility study to establish a new Canadian East-West pipeline and energy corridor. The study will explore the benefits of building new pipelines with Canadian steel to carry Western Canadian oil and gas from Alberta and Saskatchewan to new and established refineries in southern Ontario and new ports on James Bay, Hudson Bay and the Great Lakes.

“We’re delivering on our plan to build a more competitive, resilient and self-reliant economy for Ontario and Canada and creating jobs for workers in the face of tariffs from the United States,” said Premier Doug Ford. “This nation-building pipeline and energy corridor will unite our country and help unlock new markets for Canada’s energy resources that will reduce our dependence on the United States, all while creating new jobs and opportunities for Canadian workers from coast to coast to coast.”

A new East-West energy corridor will help to protect Ontario’s energy security by ensuring a reliable and uninterrupted supply of oil and gas for Canadian homes. The pipelines would be built entirely within Canada using Canadian steel, supporting Canadian manufacturing, supply chains and creating good-paying jobs across the country.

“We’re taking bold action to grow our economy, build real infrastructure and get major projects moving again,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. “Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan are proving what’s possible when provinces lead and stand together to advance a shared vision of responsible development, economic freedom and common sense. That means standing up for our energy sector and ensuring our world-class resources reach the markets that need them, so Canadians can prosper from the opportunities we create here at home.”

The feasibility study will be completed next year, delivering corridor and site options and cost analysis. It will also evaluate for complementary development opportunities across Ontario, such as Ring of Fire all-season roads, mineral exports, grid upgrades and a strategic petroleum reserve.

“Access to domestic and international markets is critical for Saskatchewan’s export-oriented economy. An East-West energy corridor is important for our province and for all Canadians, driving economic growth and delivering responsibly produced Canadian energy products to new markets,” said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe. “Saskatchewan is proud of our oil and gas sector and plans to aggressively grow production. New pipeline infrastructure will strengthen Canada’s energy security and help us become a global energy superpower.”

As this project moves forward, Ontario will honour its duty to consult with Indigenous communities and will continue to advance economic reconciliation, including pathways to Indigenous equity participation.

“We are seizing a generational opportunity to bring nation-building infrastructure projects, like the East-West energy corridor, to the forefront of our plan to build Ontario,” said Todd McCarthy, Acting Minister of Infrastructure. “This transformative project would connect provinces, unlock new export markets and ensure Ontario’s homes and businesses are powered by secure, Canadian-made energy, strengthening our economy for generations to come.”