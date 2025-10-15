SSM Police Arrest Eric Mearow for Second Degree Murder while in Custody

On October 14, 2025, detectives with Investigation Services charged 40-year-old Eric Mearow with second degree murder.

Around 10:40 a.m. on October 8, 2025, 911 Communicators received a report of the sudden death of a 25-year-old person in custody at the Algoma Treatment and Remand Centre (ATRC). An investigation revealed the accused started a verbal altercation with the victim before punching and stomping on them multiple times. The victim was transported to hospital and pronounced deceased due to injuries inflicted by the accused.

On October 14, 2025, detectives attended the ATRC and arrested the accused. The accused is charged with second degree murder. The accused continues to be held in custody at the ATRC.