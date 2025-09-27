Ontario Investing An Additional $30 Million to Protect Forestry Workers

The Ontario government is investing a further $30 million to support businesses, workers and communities dependent on the province’s forest sector. This funding will build and maintain more forestry access roads and provide immediate support for Ontario sawmills to find new markets for their woodchips. As part of the government’s plan to protect Ontario, these investments will strengthen Ontario’s forestry sector, create jobs and increase the sector’s competitiveness in the face of increased U.S. softwood lumber duties and the threat of tariffs.

“Forestry is a pillar of our economy and forest sector businesses are the foundation of strong, thriving communities across Ontario,” said Kevin Holland, Associate Minister of Forestry and Forest Products. “Our government is backing our province’s forest sector to ensure it is resilient and strong in the face of U.S. trade threats, and we’re calling on the federal government to join us in standing up for Ontario’s forestry workers.”

An additional $20 million is being invested through the Provincial Forest Access Roads Funding Program, bringing the government’s total funding for the program to over $79 million this year. The Crown forest road network provides safe, reliable access for businesses to harvest and transport wood. They are also used by local residents, hunters, anglers and tourists—supporting recreation and northern tourism economies.

The government is also providing immediate support to sawmills by investing $10 million in the Ontario Sawmill Chip Support Program. The funding provides immediate support to sawmills while they find new, innovative markets for their wood chips such as energy production or alternatives for single-use plastics. This will help protect Ontario sawmill workers while helping the sector adapt, compete and grow in a changing global market.

“Today’s announcement is just one more example of the record investments Ontario is making to protect the workers who depend on the good-paying jobs in the forestry sector,” said Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources. “We have always stepped up to support forestry, and this additional $30 million in provincial funding will help build a stronger, more adaptive and resilient forestry sector in Ontario.”

These investments build on the strong actions Ontario has taken since 2018 to strengthen the forestry sector to help businesses expand into new markets, advancing innovation and making targeted investments that make the industry more competitive and resilient. This includes over $72 million through the Forest Sector Investment and Innovation Program and nearly $50 million through the Forest Biomass Program.

As Ontario continues to step up with significant provincial support, the province is calling on the federal government to come to the table in support of the workers and businesses in this vital sector and ensure Ontario gets its fair share of federal forestry support.