Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 13

One new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 12:

North Bay (NOR022) measures 0.1 of a hectare and located on the northeast side of Rabbit Lake, approximately 3 kilometres southeast of Sunrise Lake. The fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; Two are not under control and 1 is not under control.

The wildland fire hazard is low to moderate in areas north and west of Temiskaming Shores and Elliot Lake in the Northeast Region. Areas south and east of these communities are maintaining a moderate to high hazard this afternoon.