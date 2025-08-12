Fog Advisory – Ended

Aug 12, 2025 at 07:01
These Fog Advisories were ended at 6:59 a.m.
Aug 12, 2025 at 06:23
Fog Advisory in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
-
Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.
Patches of dense fog is expected to dissipate later this morning. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.
If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
