Brookfield Renewable Supports the LDHC Foundation

Evolugen/Brookfield Renewable is a strong supporter of the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation. Since 2017, they have donated over $40,000.

Representatives were invited to the hospital, where they were taken on a tour to see their donations at work.

The need for upgrading, maintaining and purchasing medical equipment never stops.

Evolugen/Brookfield Renewable understands how important quality health care is in helping our community thrive and providing vital services to their employees.

The Foundation works diligently to ensure that the hospital’s needs will be met through donations and fundraising events. Our current campaign, “We’re not taking this lying down” is raising $75,000 for 10 new hospital beds. We are halfway there!

Donations can be made in person at the Foundation office (hospital, lower floor), by mail, online or by e-transfer.

We thank you all for your unwavering support of our efforts.

If you have any questions, please contact Marin Poldma-Rask, Intern at 705-856-2335 ext. 3147 or [email protected].

More than ever, we need your generous hearts to create our healthy future.