Northeast Superior Mayors Call for Faster Highway Reopening and Preventative Measures

The Northeast Superior Mayors Group has formally written to Ontario’s Minister of Transportation expressing concerns about extended highway closures in our region following heavy rains and flooding.

These closures impact healthcare access, business, delivery of essential goods, and emergency services, placing our residents at risk.

“We are asking the Province to expedite the reopening of highways after weather events and to implement a fulsome preventative maintenance strategy to keep our highways open year-round,” said Melanie Pilon, Mayor of the Municipality of Wawa, Member of the Northeast Superior Mayors Group. “Road closures in the North are no longer just a winter issue, and the safety and well-being of our communities depend on a more proactive approach.”

The Mayors Group is requesting a meeting with the Minister to address protocols for highway closures and to discuss upgrading and maintaining alternate routes to ensure residents, businesses, and emergency services are not isolated during extreme weather.