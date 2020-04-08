Northeast Mayor’s Group – Please stay at Home

During this time of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Mayors of Dubreuilville, Chapleau, Hornepayne, Manitouwadge, Wawa, and White River are united in ensuring their communities and residents stay safe and healthy.

Staying home is critically important to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Superior East and all area Mayors are strongly urging local residents to remain within their home towns and to only travel to other communities in Ontario for essential travel purposes such as medical reasons, banking or prescriptions.

Practicing physical distancing and limiting social gatherings to no more than five (5) people is helping to reduce the risk of the virus spreading among local communities. The Mayors of Superior East are asking all residents to help keep our families, friends and neighbours safe by discouraging visitors to our communities and eliminating non-essential travel during this time. Following this advice is of critical importance to ensure local hospitals will not be overwhelmed should community members become ill from the COVID-19 virus which would put a strain on the supply of ventilators, personal protection equipment, physicians and health care professionals available in the Superior East Region. Staying home and reducing visitors to the area is especially critical to ensure the safety of our aging population and those with health challenges who may be at greater risk should they become infected.

Superior East residents have an important role to play in ensuring the safety and health of our family, friends and community members by doing the following;