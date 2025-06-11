3-Day Program Focuses on Pure Worship!

Realizing that many in the community are concerned about matters of faith and spirituality, Jehovah’s Witnesses are inviting all to their annual global convention series, which has the theme “Pure Worship!”

Each year, the Witnesses present a free three-day program open to local communities. They will return to the GFL Arena in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario for a motivating event exploring the meaning of sincere reverence and worship.

The Witnesses are one of the largest non-profit convention organizations in the world and will once again fuel the local economy as they draw more than 2000 attendees to the city.

Regarding the impact of the convention, Mayor Shoemaker stated, “On behalf of the City of Sault Ste. Marie, I want to acknowledge the positive impact the Regional Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses has on our community year after year. The convention provides meaningful support to our hotel and accommodation sector and contributes significantly to the vibrancy of our local economy.”

“We are eager to work with city officials to bring this program to The Soo,” said Ian Russell, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Many today are searching for hope. This year’s convention aims to offer clarity to these ones. Attendees should leave feeling refreshed and better equipped to handle today’s challenges.”

The “Pure Worship!” convention will present Bible-based videos, discourses and interviews on topics such as:

What is Pure Worship?

Who Really Rules the World?

Lessons From What Jesus Said

Saturday’s highlight is a baptism of local candidates. Many attendees are also looking forward to Episode 2 of “The Good News According to Jesus.” This 18-episode video series is a comprehensive look at the life and ministry of Jesus Christ based solely on the Gospel accounts. Episode 1 premiered as a special feature at last year’s convention series. Episode 2 will be shown in two parts on Friday and Saturday.

Nearly 11 million people attended more than 6,000 three-day conventions organized by Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide in 2024.

The “Pure Worship!” convention will be held at the GFL Memorial Gardens, SSM from June 13 – 15th, 2025. The event is free to attend. Friday from 9:20 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.; Saturday from 9:20 a.m. to 4:35 p.m.; Sunday from 9:20 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Each day has a one-hour plus lunch break. Bible-based talks, interviews and video presentations will be featured. Topics include:

More information: For more information, please visit jw.org > About Us > Conventions.