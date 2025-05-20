Darrell Fox Leads Group of Cyclists in Ride Across Canada – Wawa is a Stop!

On June 9, a group of dedicated cyclists, including Darrell Fox, Terry’s younger brother, will set off on the National Ride of Hope; a 7,000-kilometre journey from Vancouver to St. John’s to commemorate the 45th anniversary of Terry’s iconic Marathon of Hope.

Inspired by Terry’s unwavering strength and courage, these riders will push themselves to the limit, both physically and mentally, to complete this 32-day journey in pursuit of realizing Terry’s dream of a world without cancer. The National Ride of Hope has set a goal of raising $1 million for the Terry Fox Foundation which will support finishing Terry’s fight against cancer and help to usher in a new era of cancer research with the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network .

“Every kilometre we ride is a tribute to Terry’s relentless determination,” said Darrell Fox, Terry’s younger brother and Senior Advisor at the Terry Fox Research Institute. “Just like Terry’s Marathon of Hope, and his timeless vision, this journey is focused solely on raising funds to eradicate cancer through research.”

The Ride of Hope began in 2015 when Darrell Fox, an avid cyclist, challenged a small group to ride 350 kilometres to Mount Terry Fox in British Columbia to honour the Marathon of Hope’s 35th anniversary. That initiative sparked a growing movement of cycling fundraisers that now take part annually across the country and have since raised over a million dollars for cancer research.

Starting on June 9, the National Ride will set off from Vancouver and will be welcomed in dozens of communities, both large and small, as it makes its way across Canada. Throughout the Ride of Hope, celebrations and local events are scheduled to take place in a handful of communities including Vancouver, Port Coquitlam, Regina, Winnipeg, Thunder Bay, Ottawa, and St. John’s. The Ride will conclude in St. John’s, Newfoundland, on July 10, at the exact spot where Terry set out on his iconic Marathon of Hope 45 years ago.

The National Ride is expected to be in Wawa on June 25th, leaving on June 26 for Sault Ste. Marie.

As the Ride of Hope stops in towns across Canada, community members are welcome to show their support through a handful of community events at select stops or by contributing to the fundraiser. You can find more details about where the group will be visiting or how to donate at terryfox.org/terry-fox-national-ride-of-hope/.

In addition to the National Ride of Hope, there will be 14 local Ride of Hope events taking place across Canada this summer in support of the Terry Fox Foundation. No matter your previous cycling experience, anyone of any ability is welcome to participate in a Ride of Hope. To show your support or participate in a local Ride of Hope event in your area, visit terryfox.org/rideofhope.