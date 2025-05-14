Northeast Fire Region Update – May 13

Three new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by early yesterday evening.

(TIM001) is located 3.5 kilometres north of Gogagma. The 15 hectare fire is not under control. Three crews have responded to the fire as well as air attack operations are underway this afternoon. Highway 144 was closed for a brief time. Sudbury 8 (SUD008) is located 1.5 kilometres west of Hwy 69 and 2 kilometres north of Giroux Lake. The 8 hectare fire is not under control. Two crews have responded to the fire with air attack operations underway this afternoon.

There are 6 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

The fire hazard was high to extreme across the Northeast Region yesterday, with areas south of Espanola are showing a moderate fire hazard. This morning the fire hazard is moderate (green) to high (yellow).