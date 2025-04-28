Dryden OPP – CMV Operator Charged with Dangerous Operation

On Friday, April 25, 2025, officers from the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting patrols on Highway 17 near Oxdrift when they were alerted by a concerned motorist. The driver reported a commercial motor vehicle that was passing dangerously on a double solid line, putting oncoming traffic at risk and forcing other vehicles onto the shoulder to avoid a collision.

OPP officers quickly located the vehicle and arrested a 20-year-old individual from Winnipeg for dangerous operation. The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The OPP reminds all motorists that reckless driving endangers lives. Unsafe passing and other dangerous behaviors will not be tolerated. Road safety is a shared responsibility, and we urge drivers to remain vigilant and report hazardous driving to authorities.

For emergencies, always dial 9-1-1. To report unsafe driving, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Stay safe. Drive responsibly. Respect the rules of the road.