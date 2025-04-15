SSM OPP – Missing Person found Deceased

On April 11, 2025, the Garden River Detachment of the Anishinabek Police Service was notified of a missing person, who was last seen in the area of Garden River First Nation. The Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was assisting with the investigation.

On April 12, 2025, at approximately 11:20 a.m., the missing person was located deceased in Lake George, just east of Garden River First Nation.

The Sault Ste. Marie OPP is now investigating the sudden death, under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Also assisting is the OPP’s North East Region Emergency Response Team, the Sault Ste. Marie OPP Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Services, the Garden River Detachment of the Anishinabek Police Service, Batchewana First Nation Police Service, and Sault Ste Marie Fire Services.