Terry Sheehan seeks re-election in Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma

As I seek your trust once again to represent Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma, I am reminded daily of the strength and resilience that define our area. We are communities built on hard work, determination, and an unwavering commitment to progress. Our steel industry, the backbone of our local economy, has provided for generations of families, given countless individuals a chance at a better life, and contributed immensely to the prosperity of Algoma, Ontario and Canada.

However, recently, as you are aware, we have faced significant challenges, including the ongoing tariff disputes with our closest trading partner, the United States. This situation will put a strain on our local economies, with tariffs affecting not only our area’s largest employers – Algoma Steel and Tenaris, but small businesses and our growers and producers, creating uncertainty for our workers, and testing the resolve of our businesses.

I understand the fears many of you have about job security, the cost of living, about how the trade tensions could hurt your livelihood, and about the future of our communities. As your Member of Parliament, I have fought tirelessly for fair trade, for the protection of Canadian jobs and workers, and for the strength of our local industries. I’ve stood shoulder to shoulder with our steelworkers, advocating for policies that ensure our steel is treated fairly on the global stage and for new opportunities to diversify our economy, so that our communities can withstand these types of external pressures.

During my tenure as your MP, the government has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in our area, investing in our largest employers, building new housing units, allowing our post-secondary schools to reinvest in and grow their infrastructure, to provide further opportunities for our tourist operators, to assist families, to enhance local businesses, we have invested in our entrepreneurs and partnered with our towns and cities to renew infrastructure and diversify our local economies.

I want you to know that my commitment to the Sault and surrounding area is unwavering. I will continue to push for free and fair trade agreements that protect Canadian workers and industries, while also seeking to bring innovative solutions to address the challenges posed by tariffs. I will work to ensure that our workers have the support they need during these uncertain times, and that our industries are given the tools they need to thrive in the ever-changing global economy.

In these uncertain economic times, we must stand together. We are communities that have always faced adversity head-on, and with your support, we will continue to build a prosperous future for our families and our children. The road ahead is challenging, no doubt, but with your vote, we can ensure that our area remains strong, resilient, and ready for the future.

Together, we will rise above these challenges. Thank you for your trust and I humbly ask for your support. Let’s keep moving forward, for our families, for our workers, and for the future of our communities. I look forward to discussing these and other issues with you, over the next several weeks, both at your doors and around our communities.