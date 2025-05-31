Statement on the Increase of U.S. Steel Tariffs

The new steel tariffs announced by Donald Trump are arbitrary, illegal, and completely unjustified. They threaten to further damage the vital relationship between our two countries and will raise costs for businesses and consumers on both sides of the border.

Canada’s and America’s steel industries are deeply integrated — we build together, and we prosper together. These tariffs hurt workers and families in both nations.

As part of Team Canada, I’ve been working closely with industry leaders, the United Steelworkers, and other key stakeholders to defend Canadian steel and the good jobs it supports.

Our government will not back down. We will fight, protect, and invest. Every dollar collected through counter-tariffs will be reinvested directly into supporting our steelworkers and strengthening our industry.

We laid out a bold vision in the last election — one where Canada builds, and builds fast. From housing and shipbuilding, to rail lines and energy corridors, we’ll need more Canadian steel.

When Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian steel in 2018, we responded forcefully with counter-measures — and we won. We will do it again. Canada’s workers, unions, businesses, and government are united: we will keep fighting until every last tariff is lifted.

We are strong, we are united, and we are free.