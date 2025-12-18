Canada investing in Sault Ste. Marie deep water port development

At a fireside chat with the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce, Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie–Algoma, announced a FedNor investment of $233,100 to support the development of a public access port in Sault Ste. Marie.

The City of Sault Ste. Marie is receiving FedNor funds to complete technical assessments as well as a comprehensive port development plan necessary to facilitate the redevelopment and expansion of a public access marine port. The project will strategically enhance existing port infrastructure to accommodate the rising demand for inbound and outbound goods and resource-based commodities among key industrial users in the Sault Ste. Marie regional area.

The funds announced today are further to over $400,000 from Transport Canada, announced by Sheehan in October 2024 for planning of the port, for a total of $638,400.

Development of a public access port will help expand economic opportunities for the region by enhancing transportation capacity and infrastructure for regional critical minerals, biofuels, forest bioproducts, advanced manufacturing, and other potential economic development opportunities. Additionally, efforts will be made to build capacity among Canadian vessel operators, develop a governance model for port operations, and create a comprehensive port development plan to ensure the project’s long-term success.

By modernizing infrastructure and providing public access, the initiative will help diversify the regional economy, strengthen supply chains, and position Sault Ste. Marie as a key hub for sustainable development in Northern Ontario.

“This project has the potential to not just create new economic development opportunities for Sault Ste. Marie, but to create resilience in the local economy. Diverse economies are economies that support communities, and they are economies that can shift and grow as time goes on and demands change. The people of Sault Ste. Marie are hard working, and projects like this will help give them opportunities to grow the community we all love.” -Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie

“As the federal government undertakes major nation-building projects, the timing for the Port of Algoma’s development could not be better. The project represents the opportunity for an important step toward a stronger and more diverse local economy, and we’re grateful for the support of FedNor.” -Matthew Shoemaker, Mayor, City of Sault Ste. Marie

“Canada’s economic strength relies on modern, reliable infrastructure. That’s why we’re investing in projects like the Sault Ste. Marie deep-water port development, meeting immediate transportation needs while building the systems that move Canadian goods across the country. These investments protect our supply chains, and build a resilient, self-sufficient economy with lasting opportunities for Canadians.” -The Hon Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister for FedNor

“As the Chamber has stated in our letter to the Prime Minister, the Port of Algoma has potential to provide a tremendous boost to our local economy by supporting existing industry and attracting the creation of jobs in new sectors. We are strongly encouraged when we see dedicated investments toward this project. The Chamber wishes to thank MP Terry Sheehan and our federal government for the support being provided as we move forward with this very important and progressive initiative.” – La-Na Fragomeni, President, Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce

