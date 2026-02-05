Ships build under National Shipbuilding Strategy to use Algoma Steel

Today, Davie Shipbuilding of Quebec marked a major milestone with the rolling of Canadian-made steel for the Polar Max icebreaker at Algoma Steel’s facilities in Sault Ste. Marie. This marks the first step toward the start of construction in Lévis, which will begin in the coming weeks at Davie’s shipyard.

This historic milestone highlights Davie’s strong commitment to using Canadian content and building a resilient national shipbuilding supply chain. It reflects years of collaboration to secure domestic steel solutions for Canada’s next generation of complex vessels.

The Polar Max, awarded to Davie in March 2025 by the Government of Canada under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), will be the most powerful and advanced conventional heavy icebreaker in the world when delivered in 2030. Once in service, it will significantly enhance the Canadian Coast Guard’s ability to safeguard the Arctic year round by increasing icebreaking capacity, strengthening maritime emergency response, supporting Arctic scientific research, and ensuring the safe movement of goods and services to northern communities.

This partnership between Davie and Algoma aligns with the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy and the recently announced Buy Canadian Policy, announced by the Government of Canada. It also marks an important step toward building a resilient Canadian supply chain powered by local expertise, innovation, and talent.

“Today’s milestone is great news for Sault Ste. Marie and for Canada. Seeing locally produced steel play a key role in building the world’s most advanced icebreaker is a testament to our workers, our industry, and Canada’s commitment to building strategic assets here at home. I am proud to see Algoma and Davie working together to strengthen our economy and our Arctic capabilities.” -Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie

“Davie is proud to deliver the world’s most advanced icebreaker by ensuring we are maximizing the implication of the strong Canadian manufacturing base behind it. Working with Algoma puts Canadian steel at the heart of Davie’s shipbuilding capability, strengthening the shipbuilding ecosystem and supporting skilled jobs in Québec and Ontario.” – James Davies, Chief Executive Officer, Davie

“Building Canada’s future depends on resilient supply chains and a strong industrial base. By using Canadian steel in major shipbuilding and defence programs, we are protecting good jobs, strengthening our economy, and reinforcing Canada’s security at home and with our allies.” – The Hon. Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry

“Algoma Steel is proud to supply Canadian-made steel for programs that matter to Canadians. This partnership supports skilled jobs in Ontario and strengthens the industrial foundation Canada needs to build and maintain critical assets for the future.” – Rajat Marwah, Chief Executive Officer, Algoma Steel

About Davie

Based in Québec, Canada since 1825, Davie is a world-class designer and builder of specialist, mission-critical ships such as icebreakers, ferries and warships for government and commercial customers. Davie became a partner in the Government of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy on April 4, 2023. This historic agreement is for the design and construction of the largest and most technologically advanced ice-going ships ever constructed in and for Canada. The initial $8.5 billion package of work includes seven heavy icebreakers and two large hybrid-powered ferries.