HALVERSON, Wayne

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the age of 67 years.

Beloved husband of Linda Beauvais. Loving step-father to Sara Beauvais (Jason Bertrand) and the late Myles Beauvais. Loving grandfather of Shane and Ayra. Son of the late Clara (nee Lake), late Carl Halverson and the late Quinto Logozzo. Dear brother of Elaine Duplessis (late John), Lloyd Halverson (late Connie), Frances LeBreton (Edgar) and Colleen Halverson (Bruce). Wayne will be remembered by his many nieces, nephews and the Beauvais family.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation, Wawa or to the Humane Society, Sault Ste. Marie would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.