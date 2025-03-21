Snow Squall Watch in effect for:
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
Brief, intense snowfall is expected to develop. Under the snow squall, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow.
What:
- Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.
- Peak snowfall rates of 3 to 5 cm per hour.
- Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm.
When: This afternoon and evening.
Additional Information: A strong cold front will move northwest to southeast across the area this afternoon into this evening. A brief but intense line of flurries is expected to develop along the cold front, which will may result in near-zero visibility in heavy snow. Strong northerly wind gusts behind the cold front will also bring reduced visibilities in blowing snow.
Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.
- Snow Squall Watch (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake) - March 21, 2025
- Winter weather travel advisory (White River – Dubreuilville) - March 21, 2025
- Winter weather travel advisory (Agawa – Lake Superior Park) - March 21, 2025