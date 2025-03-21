Snow Squall Watch (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

6:02 AM EDT Friday 21 March 2025

Snow Squall Watch in effect for: Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Brief, intense snowfall is expected to develop. Under the snow squall, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow.

What:

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Peak snowfall rates of 3 to 5 cm per hour.

Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm.

When: This afternoon and evening.

Additional Information: A strong cold front will move northwest to southeast across the area this afternoon into this evening. A brief but intense line of flurries is expected to develop along the cold front, which will may result in near-zero visibility in heavy snow. Strong northerly wind gusts behind the cold front will also bring reduced visibilities in blowing snow.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.