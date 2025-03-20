Wawa Emergency Services Hockey for the Win!

Saturday, March 15th marked another successful Wawa Emergency Services Hockey game at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre. The crowd of approximately 400 residents of all ages cheered on members of the Ontario Provincial Police, Wawa Volunteer Fire Department, Ontario Paramedics Association, Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa Family Health Team, Michipicoten First Nation and Emergency Measures Ontario.

All funds raised during this event were donated to the Alzheimer’s Society of Canada with a focus on the Minds in Motion programming. Once again, participants, residents and donors showed their incredible generosity.

Total funds raised during this event totalled $5870. Special thank you to the Wawa Women’s Hockey and two generous anonymous donors. The event would not have been possible without the community-minded donations of the many sponsors: Alamos Gold, Wilderness Helicopters, Davidson Fuels, Wawa Goose Bar & Grill, Michipicoten First Nation, Canadian Tire, Municipality of Wawa and the many volunteers working behind the scenes.

Lucky prize winners were Lauren Vorlicek, Linnea Rothwell, Ashley Robinson, Doug Peterson, Mike Lacasse, Seth Farrington, Dean Willand and Dexter Millette.

Thank you to everyone who came out and supported this worthwhile cause. Thank you to the players and volunteers for making this another successful event!