Freezing Rain Warning (Marathon – Schreiber)

9:09 PM EDT Thursday 13 March 2025

Freezing Rain Warning in effect for: Marathon – Schreiber

Patchy freezing rain likely later tonight.

What: Patchy freezing rain giving locally 1 to 2 mm of ice accretion. Icy and slippery surfaces.

When: Beginning late this evening or after midnight, and ending early Friday morning.

Additional information: Patchy freezing rain is expected to develop tonight. Freezing rain amounts are not expected to be overly significant, but untreated surfaces are likely to become icy and slippery. Temperatures should rise above the freezing mark by early Friday morning. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.