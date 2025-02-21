Minister St-Onge’s vision for a better CBC/Radio-Canada: a clear choice for Canada’s future

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

CBC/Radio-Canada is more than just a public broadcaster. It is one of the great institutions that, for nearly 90 years, has shaped our culture, told our stories and safeguarded our cultural sovereignty.

Our public broadcaster allows Canadians to connect with each other, discuss issues of national interest, get to know their communities and tell stories made by us and for us.

CBC/Radio-Canada stands at a critical crossroads. Our sovereignty is being challenged and our cultural integrity is under increasing pressure from foreign digital platforms that are reshaping the media landscape and how Canadians consume content.

Despite these challenges, CBC/Radio-Canada remains a pillar on which we can build our future—a vital institution that reflects our identity and unites us. Ensuring its relevance, strength and independence is essential to safeguarding our culture in the face of growing pressures. Now, more than ever, we need a clear vision for our public broadcaster’s future so that it can thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced her vision for the future of CBC/Radio-Canada. Changes proposed in the document, The Future of CBC/Radio-Canada, would mean:

Trustworthy, local and impartial news

Reliable information during emergencies

An end to subscription fees for CBC/Radio-Canada’s streaming platforms and advertising during news

Increased citizen participation and strengthened independence from the Government

An emphasis on innovation and collaboration

Development of an Indigenous strategy in collaboration with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities

Emphasis on the separation of French and English programming

Increased and stabilized funding written into law

CBC/Radio-Canada needs long-term predictable funding. Canada invests less in its national public broadcaster than many other countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan. With rising concerns about online information integrity and newsroom closures across Canada, predictable funding would allow CBC/Radio-Canada to reach Canadians in their communities as well as innovate and collaborate, which would benefit the entire media ecosystem.

CBC/Radio-Canada is an independent Crown corporation. It is a separate organization responsible for its own day-to-day activities. This includes all decisions about journalism, creativity and programming.

Increased independence, focus on news and more predictable funding would position our national public broadcaster to continue delivering vital services for Canadians, now and into the future. With a clear and modernized vision, we can reinforce the role of CBC/Radio-Canada as an institution that informs, entertains and unites Canadians for generations to come. Choosing a better CBC/Radio-Canada means we will always choose Canada.

“CBC/Radio-Canada is more than a broadcaster—it is a pillar of our cultural identity and a cornerstone of our sovereignty. For nearly a century, it has brought us together, shared our stories and strengthened our national dialogue. In a time of rapid change and external pressures, we must be bold in protecting and modernizing this institution, ensuring it remains strong, independent and truly reflective of who we are. The series of proposals I’ve put forward is about honoring its legacy while charting a path forward. Supporting CBC/Radio-Canada is not a partisan issue—it is a commitment to our culture, our voices and our future.” — The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

CBC/Radio-Canada’s independence is protected by laws, which ensure its freedom of expression and journalistic, creative and programming independence. The government can make high-level changes to the mandate, governance and funding of CBC/Radio-Canada through legislation, but cannot tell the corporation what content to make or broadcast, where to operate or how to spend its money.

On May 13, 2024, Minister St-Onge announced the appointment of an advisory committee, which provided policy advice on how to strengthen and renew CBC/Radio-Canada, so it can continue to fulfill its important social, cultural and democratic functions. The committee met with the minister to discuss a range of questions dealing with funding, governance and mandate.

The Broadcasting Act entrusts CBC/Radio-Canada with a mandate to provide a wide range of programming that informs, enlightens and entertains. The Act also sets out several objectives for its programming, including that it should be predominantly and distinctively Canadian, actively contribute to the flow and exchange of cultural expression and reflect the different needs and circumstances of each official language community.

Since CBC/Radio-Canada was established almost 90 years ago, sweeping changes have transformed Canada’s media landscape, vastly increasing the number and variety of programs and services available. Through these changes, CBC/Radio-Canada has innovated to meet audiences on digital platforms, while still being consistently rated as a highly trusted source of news and information for Canadians.