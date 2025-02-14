Voyageur Hiking Trail Map Demonstration

Do you use the Voyageur Hiking Trail, but aren’t familiar with the trail maps? You may wish to attend this free online demonstration session taking place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Did you know that these maps are available on the web, on a smartphone and in printable format? The maps are updated frequently so hikers have all the info needed to enjoy an outing. They include detailed descriptions and plenty of useful information about our 500 km trail network, between Nipigon to Blind River.

To register for this Zoom session, email [email protected] or send a text to 705-206-3538.