Blizzard Warning (Agawa – Lake Superior Park) Continue

6:27 AM EST Monday 27 January 2025

Blizzard Warning in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Blizzard conditions continue today.

What: Hazardous blizzard conditions due to a combination of snow and blowing snow. Snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm. Strong wind gusts up to 80 km/h.

When: This morning through this afternoon.

Additional information: Blizzard conditions will continue into this afternoon. Conditions may be particularly dangerous as a sharp cold front moves through this afternoon which could produce near zero visibility in bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow along with a sharp temperature drop.

Travel along Highway 17 between Batchawana Bay and Wawa is expected to be very dangerous. Power outages are also likely. Travel is expected to be very difficult or impossible due to near-zero visibility. Road closures are possible. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

11:15 PM EST Sunday 26 January 2025

Blizzard Warning in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Blizzard conditions expected overnight into Monday.

What: Hazardous blizzard conditions due to a combination of snow and blowing snow. Snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm. Strong wind gusts up to 80 km/h.

When: Overnight through Monday afternoon.

Additional information: Lake effect flurries will continue to affect the area this evening, but conditions will deteriorate further overnight. Strong wind gusts in combination with heavy flurries will result in blizzard conditions especially Monday morning and afternoon.

Travel along highway 17 between Batchawana Bay and Wawa is expected to be very dangerous. Power outages are also likely. In addition to these blizzard conditions, a sharp cold front Monday afternoon will lead to sudden whiteout conditions and a sharp temperature drop. Travel is expected to be very difficult or impossible due to near-zero visibility. Road closures are possible.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.