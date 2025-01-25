Winter weather travel advisory (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

Issued 4:16 AM EST Saturday 25 January 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Hazards: Local snowfall accumulations near 10 cm. Reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

Timing: Continuing through early this afternoon.

Discussion: Lake effect flurries off of Lake Superior are expected to shift south of the area later today as winds shift to westerly. Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.